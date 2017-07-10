New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10828769_154511658_lowres

Mets Decline to Play it Safe With Cespedes, Again

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

... ing to miss the series on Philadelphia last weekend. That doesn’t excuse the Mets from risking further injury (they claimed they weren’t) by playing an outfie ...

Tweets