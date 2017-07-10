New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Decline to Play it Safe With Cespedes, Again
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3m
... ing to miss the series on Philadelphia last weekend. That doesn’t excuse the Mets from risking further injury (they claimed they weren’t) by playing an outfie ...
Tweets
-
Here's a long-**** thing I wrote yesterday about the much-maligned state of MLB that you might have missed while baf… https://t.co/mtlDGchAx7TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @FreudPrefect: @mikemayerMMO From an opinion aggregation perspective I'd way prefer swaggerty. India seems like overthinking. Yeah… https://t.co/gh38vnpUYRBlogger / Podcaster
-
You have to wonder after two years of leg injuries if Yoenis Cespedes can be the player he was. https://t.co/sT1xSo0WXBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A closer look at the specifics for outfielders with notable Defensive Runs Saved totals (and yes ... it's early!) v… https://t.co/9j7eZzz6JNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Happy Birthday David Roseboom! #LetsRumbleMinors
-
No longer does the end appear near. https://t.co/JTHRvvBhHQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets