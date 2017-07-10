New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Keith Hernandez had a romance with Luann de Lesseps
by: PETER SBLENDORIO — NY Daily News 11m
... hile, Hernandez — who played 17 seasons in the MLB, including seven with the Mets — was married to his first wife, Sue from 1979 to 1983. He married his secon ...
Tweets
-
Here's a long-**** thing I wrote yesterday about the much-maligned state of MLB that you might have missed while baf… https://t.co/mtlDGchAx7TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @FreudPrefect: @mikemayerMMO From an opinion aggregation perspective I'd way prefer swaggerty. India seems like overthinking. Yeah… https://t.co/gh38vnpUYRBlogger / Podcaster
-
You have to wonder after two years of leg injuries if Yoenis Cespedes can be the player he was. https://t.co/sT1xSo0WXBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A closer look at the specifics for outfielders with notable Defensive Runs Saved totals (and yes ... it's early!) v… https://t.co/9j7eZzz6JNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Happy Birthday David Roseboom! #LetsRumbleMinors
-
No longer does the end appear near. https://t.co/JTHRvvBhHQBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets