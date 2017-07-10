New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10838360

Amed Rosario is having some growing pains at the major league level and that’s okay

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... have to be a world beater at the plate to be a very valuable player for the Mets. Maybe when we look to the young uber-shortstops in hopes of what Rosario ca ...

Tweets