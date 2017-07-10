New York Mets

New York Post
Luann de Lesseps confirms she had a fling with Mets great Keith Hernandez

“He said that we hooked up . . . I mean, we hooked up many times, but I prefer ‘dated.’ At this age we don’t ‘hook up.’ We date.”

