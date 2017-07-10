New York Mets

Metsblog
Usatsi_9389474_5ex2k7qo_5rfydpbh

Mets, D-Backs will have aces on the mound in weekend series

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

When the Mets host the Diamondbacks this weekend, both teams will see their aces take the mound as Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Patrick Corbin and Zack Greinke are all scheduled to start.

Tweets