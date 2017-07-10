New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-05-18-at-8.06.55-am

Lids selling TATC caps but no Mercury Mets?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 17m

TATC cap tip to Uni Watch for this one….I was excited to see that Lids is selling Turn Ahead The Clock caps but WHY NO MERCURY METS? Maybe my theory that the Mets actually do plan to move to Mercury (Nevada) and grab the Vegas market isn’t so crazy.....

Tweets