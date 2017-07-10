New York Mets

Mets Merized

End of Line Should Be Coming for Jose Reyes

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 15m

In 29 games this season, Jose Reyes is hitting .143/.176/.204 with a 6 OPS+ and 6 wRC+. To put it in perspective, a league average OPS+ or wRC+ is 100. That's a major reason why Reyes has a -0.4 W

Tweets