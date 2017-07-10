New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mookiee Podcast 85 – New Star Wars movie and Mets Catch-up
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
I know, right? Yes we finally did a new podcast. I had the Reyes Virus and I think one week Jason was hanging out with Harrison or something. This week we catch up on all the new Star Wars projects, talk about our favorite stadiums, and some general...
Tweets
-
RT @JustineBWard: Mickey Callaway says Todd Frazier is still day to day, doesn’t sound likely to return in the next couple of daysTV / Radio Network
-
Sounds like a couple of days then.Mickey Callaway said Todd Frazier is day-to-day. Hope was he would play in a rehab game today, but not ready. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Conforto will have to play center pretty much every game, Mickey said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I would expect Sandy to be looking at the waiver wire.Mickey Callaway said no discussion about using Reyes in outfield. Could use Wilmer Flores out there, he said. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
For now, Mickey says Wilmer Flores would be the fourth outfielder in a pinch.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Flores is a backup OF option, behind Evans.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets