New York Mets one of several teams with more strikeouts than hits
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
The New York Mets are one of several teams this season with more strikeouts than hits. If they want to get better, this needs to change. The New York Mets ...
Tweets
-
RT @JustineBWard: Mickey Callaway says Todd Frazier is still day to day, doesn’t sound likely to return in the next couple of daysTV / Radio Network
-
Sounds like a couple of days then.Mickey Callaway said Todd Frazier is day-to-day. Hope was he would play in a rehab game today, but not ready. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Conforto will have to play center pretty much every game, Mickey said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I would expect Sandy to be looking at the waiver wire.Mickey Callaway said no discussion about using Reyes in outfield. Could use Wilmer Flores out there, he said. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
For now, Mickey says Wilmer Flores would be the fourth outfielder in a pinch.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Flores is a backup OF option, behind Evans.Beat Writer / Columnist
