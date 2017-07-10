New York Mets
Mets' Juan Lagares to have toe surgery, will likely miss rest of season
by: NorthJersey — North Jersey 9m
After running into the outfield wall, the Mets announced that Juan Lagares will need surgery on his toe that will likely keep him out for the year.
Tweets
-
RT @JustineBWard: Mickey Callaway says Todd Frazier is still day to day, doesn’t sound likely to return in the next couple of daysTV / Radio Network
-
Sounds like a couple of days then.Mickey Callaway said Todd Frazier is day-to-day. Hope was he would play in a rehab game today, but not ready. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Conforto will have to play center pretty much every game, Mickey said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I would expect Sandy to be looking at the waiver wire.Mickey Callaway said no discussion about using Reyes in outfield. Could use Wilmer Flores out there, he said. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
-
For now, Mickey says Wilmer Flores would be the fourth outfielder in a pinch.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Flores is a backup OF option, behind Evans.Beat Writer / Columnist
