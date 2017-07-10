New York Mets

Toe injury likely to sideline Lagares for rest of '18

NEW YORK -- Mets outfielder Juan Lagares is expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing a ligament in the big toe of his left foot, the Mets announced Friday. Lagares banged his toe into the outfield fence after catching a fly ball in the ninth.

