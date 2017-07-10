New York Mets
Juan Lagares likely out for season due to toe injury
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Mets CF Juan Lagares is set for surgery next week and will likely miss the remainder of the season.
RT @JustineBWard: Mickey Callaway says Todd Frazier is still day to day, doesn’t sound likely to return in the next couple of daysTV / Radio Network
Sounds like a couple of days then.Mickey Callaway said Todd Frazier is day-to-day. Hope was he would play in a rehab game today, but not ready. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
Conforto will have to play center pretty much every game, Mickey said.Beat Writer / Columnist
I would expect Sandy to be looking at the waiver wire.Mickey Callaway said no discussion about using Reyes in outfield. Could use Wilmer Flores out there, he said. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
For now, Mickey says Wilmer Flores would be the fourth outfielder in a pinch.Beat Writer / Columnist
Flores is a backup OF option, behind Evans.Beat Writer / Columnist
