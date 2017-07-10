New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
And now Juan Lagares is out for the Mets season
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 23s
What the fracking frack? Sorry Juan. Another player who just isn’t meant to be in Queens. This team is cursed. Juan Lagares has been placed on the 10-Day DL and Jerry Blevins will be activated from the Paternity List. #Mets pic.twitter.com/xatmAxEOo0 —...
Tweets
-
Oh, yeah, we totally fixed that World Cup https://t.co/nvXaiZPs55Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are opening a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field with Jacob deGrom on the mound. https://t.co/bjyR4Au4qvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NewsdaySports: A dance, some hugs and memories — and prom pictures — at Citi Field for #Mets fan @callieshayeeex3 | @AlbaneseLaura… https://t.co/ZJXRoF4NAXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets suck, Lagares is done, deGrom and Thor are on the covers of the papers with Yankee uniforms, yet here I am wit… https://t.co/JfUxw5ZoF8Super Fan
-
Her pictures are gonna be lit. (How_Do_You_Do_Fellow_Kids.gif)A dance, some hugs and memories — and prom pictures — at Citi Field for #Mets fan @callieshayeeex3 | @AlbaneseLaura… https://t.co/ZJXRoF4NAXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A dance, some hugs and memories — and prom pictures — at Citi Field for #Mets fan @callieshayeeex3 | @AlbaneseLaura… https://t.co/ZJXRoF4NAXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets