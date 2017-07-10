New York Mets

The Mets Police
15tbb1_1506_fr

And now Juan Lagares is out for the Mets season

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 23s

What the fracking frack? Sorry Juan. Another player who just isn’t meant to be in Queens. This team is cursed. Juan Lagares has been placed on the 10-Day DL and Jerry Blevins will be activated from the Paternity List. #Mets pic.twitter.com/xatmAxEOo0 —...

Tweets