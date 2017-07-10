New York Mets

The New York Times
19mets1-facebookjumbo

Mets’ Juan Lagares Is Likely Out for the Season After a Toe Injury

by: WALLACE MATTHEWS NY Times 18m

The injury, a torn ligament in his big left toe, reduces the Mets’ outfield to Jay Bruce, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto, who becomes the regular center fielder.

Tweets