New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Keith Hernandez confirms Matt Harvey was ‘arrogant’
by: Matt Musico — Elite Sports NY 15m
Starting pitcher Matt Harvey is no longer with the New York Mets, but he's still making headlines in the aftermath of his departure.
Tweets
-
Dozier Derby (with odds to land the star 2B) https://t.co/UnhVPE5EJwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @goodfundies: @mikemayerMMO Michael Conforto is 3 for 3 since my niece was born is what I think you meantBlogger / Podcaster
-
To me great 3 at bats tonight for Conforto used the whole field. Left center and down each line for 3 hits. Great s… https://t.co/RIGFFy19eABeat Writer / Columnist
-
Michael Conforto with his first three-hit game since last June.Blogger / Podcaster
-
4 followers to 25,000. Never did I ever think you folks would care about what I have to say. And that’s a lot of fo… https://t.co/Wo6JgQK3OvBlogger / Podcaster
-
So far, so good.Now would be a great time for Michael Conforto to start hitting.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets