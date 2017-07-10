New York Mets
Jacob deGrom strikes out 13 to carry Mets over Diamondbacks
by: JUSTIN TASCH — NY Daily News 40m
That sound you might have heard coming from Flushing Friday night was an enormous, collective sigh of relief.
.@PeterBotte: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard hold keys to Mets’ future, whether they remain on team or not… https://t.co/nQWF9j4zfwNewspaper / Magazine
METS MINORS: Winningham, Paez each collect 2 hits as the @stluciemets defeat Fort Myers 2-1. St. Lucie is 17-20 thi… https://t.co/GA85sX7w5wBlogger / Podcaster
Carrera, 30, hit .282/.356/.408 with 8 HR and 20 RBI in 325 PA, 131 games for the Blue Jays in 2017. Cólon, 29, is… https://t.co/6OmR3kB9QMBlogger / Podcaster
How I feel listening to your show some daysLong time coming, first time tweeting. Don’t waste my time with dumb stuff.Blogger / Podcaster
Tomas Nido was just pinch hit for in the second inning of the Las Vegas 51s game.Blogger / Podcaster
Catcher ERA is a flawed stat, but it's worth noting Devin Mesoraco's is 2.05 since joining the Mets. Jacob deGrom l… https://t.co/sLlbX5nvJxBeat Writer / Columnist
