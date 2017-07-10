New York Mets
Jacob deGrom Ties Career High With 13 K's As Mets Top Diamondbacks 3-1
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16m
If the New York Yankees want to try and trade for Jacob deGrom, the price tag just went up. In his finest start since returning from the disabled list, deGrom (W, 4-0) tossed seven innings of one r…
