New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10842228

Jacob deGrom Ties Career High With 13 K's As Mets Top Diamondbacks 3-1

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 16m

If the New York Yankees want to try and trade for Jacob deGrom, the price tag just went up. In his finest start since returning from the disabled list, deGrom (W, 4-0) tossed seven innings of one r…

Tweets