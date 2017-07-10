New York Mets

USA Today
Mets beat Diamondbacks 3-1 behind deGrom, Conforto

by: (AP) USA Today 11m

Jacob deGrom matched a career high with 13 strikeouts, Michael Conforto went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1

