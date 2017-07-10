New York Mets

Fox Sports
Yoenisgoldschmidt.vresize.1200.630.high.83

Bigger concerns: Diamondbacks or Mets?

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 2m

The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets season started out very promising until injuries hit. Frank Thomas and Mark Sweeney discuss which team should be concerned the most for the rest of 2018.

Tweets