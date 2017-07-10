New York Mets
Mets look for back-to-back wins over Diamondbacks (May 19, 2018)
by: STATS — Fox Sports 11m
NEW YORK -- The New York Mets haven't won back-to-back games in more than a month. Pulling off the feat Saturday night would extend the Arizona Diamondbacks' May misery while giving the Mets hope they can play meaningful baseball late in the season.
