New York Mets

Mets Minors
Img_8219-e1526728781840

MMN Recap: McNeil Homers Again, Becerra Returns

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 6m

Tacoma (21-21) 7, Las Vegas (17-25) 2  Box ScoreMatt den Dekker CF: 2-4, .292/.331/.508Dominic Smith 1B: 1-4, 2B, .291/.396/.441Zach Borenstein LF: 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 K, .243/.341/.44

Tweets