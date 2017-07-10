New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_108341262

The Idea That New York Mets Would Trade Syndergaard or deGrom To The Yankees Is Insane

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 17m

There has been a lot of buzz the past few days about this ridiculous cover from the New York Daily News. This idea came from baseball writer John Harper, who suggested that if the New York Mets are…

Tweets