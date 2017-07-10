New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Mick tries to break JDG, wins game anyway

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 25s

SLACKISH REACTION:  Nice enough win even if the manager is bad/stupid/reckless/clueless/lucky sending JDG out there for that one more inning.  Anyway the One True Ace is back and the Mets are now TWO games over .500! I actually slept in on this wonderful.

