New York Mets

The Mets Police
51rryygfial._sy445_

Link: Mets prospect Peter Alonso having a huge year for Binghamton (Newsday)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Given the way Alonso has played this year, having established himself as one of the pre-eminent hitters in Double-A, it’s poised to be a lot sooner than a couple of years. As Double-A Binghamton’s first baseman — and a decent one, but more on that later —

Tweets