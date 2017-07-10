by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

OMG do you think the Mets Team Store was taken over by a homicidal maniac who….no….it can’t be….could it? Can you guess what’s inside the box? #Mets #NYM #CitiField #LGM pic.twitter.com/eCfjvQCUyr — Mets Team Store (@MetsTeamStore) May 19, 2018 My blog...