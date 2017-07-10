New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rosenthal: Rangers Open To Trading Veterans Including Hamels, Beltre
by: Logan Barer — Mets Merized Online 5m
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Texas Rangers, seemingly out of contention, are open to trading their many veterans this season. While Rosenthal says that some rivals have begun to
Tweets
-
The Mets have called up Chris Flexen and Tomas Nido. Buddy Baumann has been optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas and Jose… https://t.co/N6Wfh9V5OSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Chris Flexen and Tomás Nido have been recalled from Las Vegas, we’ve optioned Buddy Baumann to Las Vegas and design… https://t.co/kyUF1K0SfhOfficial Team Account
-
2018 NL SO Leaders Max Scherzer (91) Patrick Corbin (75) Jacob deGrom (69) Stephen Strasburg (68) All Leaders: https://t.co/VperpL6XidMisc
-
Enter the Mets Bullpen Jackpot Sweepstakes presented by @newyorklottery and you could win big!… https://t.co/1YpATFau5uTV / Radio Network
-
New giveaway to be announced later today. Be on the lookout. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Callaway leaning on pitching staff for success https://t.co/Ik9Qq1SUB3Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets