New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-05-19-at-9.56.35-am

Link: Callie the Mets fan finally got to take her prom photos at Citi Field (MLB.com)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Mets prom queen Staten Island teen Callie Quinn reached her goal of 500,000 retweets to take prom pictures with the Mets You may remember Callie Quinn, the Mets fan who went viral after asking the team if she could have her prom photos taken at Citi Field

Tweets