New York Mets

The Mets Police
6925784903_43e0236c88

Link: New York Mets’ Legend Bud Harrelson Opens Up About Living With Alzheimer’s (CBS)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Mets ’ legend Bud Harrelson is opening up about his battle with Alzheimer’s disease , sharing his story to let others know they are not alone. .. Harrelson and his family shared their story at the Alzheimer’s Foundation...

Tweets