Flexen, Nido brought up by Mets, who cut Lobaton
by: AP
NEW YORK (AP) The Mets have recalled right-hander Chris Flexen and catcher Tomas Nido from Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League, optioned left-hander Buddy Baumann to the Triple-A farm team and designated catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment.
