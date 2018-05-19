New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
5/19/18 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 14m
The New York Mets (21-19) got their weekend off to a good start by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-18) 3-1 last night. Jacob deGrom was exceptional, tossing seven innings of one run ball and…
Tweets
-
Most likely, the #Mets will not make any big trades. #LGM https://t.co/owYPQuBy4nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Callaway says Mets wanted to say Nido again. They hope Lobaton stays with organization.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway on the offenseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have designated veteran catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment: https://t.co/asjwWBylmXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway addresses the media live prior to Saturday night’s game against Arizona. #Mets https://t.co/4DStxbc5XWOfficial Team Account
-
The Force is strong in tonight's starting lineup. #LGMOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets