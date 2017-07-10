New York Mets

USA Today
Usatoday

Flexen, Nido brought up by Mets, who cut Lobaton

by: (AP) USA Today 8m

The Mets have recalled right-hander Chris Flexen and catcher Tomas Nido from Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League, optioned left-hander Buddy Baumann to the Triple-A farm team and designated catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment

