New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
$500 Syndergaard Mets caps on sale for those of you on crack
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
If you’re on crack and obviously don’t mind whistling all your money away, these $500 caps are on sale because hey anything for a buck and I think MLB just wants to see if there’s a price point everyone rejects. 500 dollar for this hat @metspolice @NikoMe
Tweets
-
Most likely, the #Mets will not make any big trades. #LGM https://t.co/owYPQuBy4nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Callaway says Mets wanted to say Nido again. They hope Lobaton stays with organization.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway on the offenseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets have designated veteran catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment: https://t.co/asjwWBylmXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway addresses the media live prior to Saturday night’s game against Arizona. #Mets https://t.co/4DStxbc5XWOfficial Team Account
-
The Force is strong in tonight's starting lineup. #LGMOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets