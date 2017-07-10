New York Mets

The Mets Police
Scrooge-mcduck-998x749

$500 Syndergaard Mets caps on sale for those of you on crack

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

If you’re on crack and obviously don’t mind whistling all your money away, these $500 caps are on sale because hey anything for a buck and I think MLB just wants to see if there’s a price point everyone rejects. 500 dollar for this hat @metspolice @NikoMe

Tweets