Mets add Flexen, Nido to roster, DFA Lobaton
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m
The Mets have recalled right-hander Chris Flexen and catcher Tomas Nido from Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League, optioned left-hander Buddy Baumann to the Triple-A farm team and designated catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment.
