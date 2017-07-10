New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Mets add Flexen, Nido to roster, DFA Lobaton

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m

The Mets have recalled right-hander Chris Flexen and catcher Tomas Nido from Las Vegas of the Pacific Coast League, optioned left-hander Buddy Baumann to the Triple-A farm team and designated catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment.

