Dominic Smith Playing Right Field for Las Vegas

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 46s

As per Mike Curto, the Tacoma Rainiers radio broadcaster, the New York Mets have their 2013 first-round draft pick, Dominic Smith (a first-baseman by trade), getting some game reps in the outfield tonight in Tacoma.

