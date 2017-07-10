New York Mets

USA Today
Mets beat D-backs in fog for 1st back-to-back wins in month

by: (AP) USA Today 2m

Devin Mesoraco hit a tying, two-run homer through Citi Field's murky fog in the eighth inning, Wilmer Flores hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth and the Mets beat Arizona 5-4 to win consecutive games for the first time in a month

