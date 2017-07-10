New York Mets
Mets beat D-backs in fog for 1st back-to-back wins in month (May 19, 2018)
by: AP — Fox Sports 2m
NEW YORK (AP) Devin Mesoraco hit a tying, two-run homer through Citi Field's murky fog in the eighth inning, Wilmer Flores hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Saturday night to win...
37% of the #Mets home runs this year (15 out of 41) have come in the 8th inning or later.TV / Radio Personality
Devin Mesoraco on his 8th inning home run, “I didn’t want him to get ahead of me, I had to be aggressive.” #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
A perfectly executed bunt. ? @You_Found_Nimmo talks about Cabrera’s key bunt that set up the walk-off sac fly.… https://t.co/TH3SthFigjOfficial Team Account
Wilmer Flores hits walk-off sacrifice fly as Mets rally to beat D-Backs, 5-4 https://t.co/dcRbZydylrBlogger / Podcaster
My instant reaction podcast to the Mets comeback win…plus some Yankee thoughts. https://t.co/6tuwpbhtjTTV / Radio Personality
RT @goodfundies: "That was dedicated to my idol, George Lucas."Blogger / Podcaster
