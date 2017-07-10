New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets beat D-backs in fog for 1st back-to-back wins in month (May 19, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 2m

NEW YORK (AP) Devin Mesoraco hit a tying, two-run homer through Citi Field's murky fog in the eighth inning, Wilmer Flores hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Saturday night to win...

Tweets