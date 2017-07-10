New York Mets

Wilmer Flores hits walk-off sacrifice fly as Mets rally to beat D-Backs, 5-4

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Devin Mesoraco provided a game-tying home run in the eighth inning and Wilmer Flores hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth to lift the Mets to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Citi Field.

