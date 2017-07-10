New York Mets

WFAN
Mets Beat Diamondbacks For 1st Back-To-Back Wins In Month

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 5m

Wilmer Flores hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Saturday night to win consecutive games for the first time in a month.

