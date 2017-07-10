New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Regular at-bats already paying off for Brandon Nimmo
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 6m
Brandon Nimmo is already reaping the dividends of his new role, and the Mets will gladly benefit. The outfielder came to the plate in the ninth inning Saturday night against Diamondbacks left-handed
Tweets
-
Brandon Nimmo shows he can get a hit off a lefty in a big spot #Mets https://t.co/Vdq3NE8XaCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon Nimmos shows he can get a hit off a lefty in a big spot #Mets https://t.co/BeUNaRuTlaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz couldn't answer the #Mets manager's challenge https://t.co/jIB9Ki1KqqBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mohamed Bamba has some great physical attributes but he likely won't be around when the #Knicks are drafting at No.… https://t.co/zbS9rl9r69Blogger / Podcaster
-
Feel-good win or not, Callaway wasn't happy with Matz, and said so. Mgr trying some tough love on his starting rota… https://t.co/7mfFtiqc8mBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Lucab12: @Metstradamus that closer for Arizona is pissedBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets