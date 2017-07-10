New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Kay Struggles to Escape Rough Fourth Inning

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 20s

Tacoma (22-21) 10, Las Vegas (17-26) 6   Box ScoreMatt den Dekker DH: 2-4, BB, .299/.340/.507Cody Asche 3B: 1-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K, .236/.300/.545Dominic Smith RF: 0-3, BB, K, .285/

