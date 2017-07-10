New York Mets

Mets Police Morning Laziness: a rare Sunny day and you’re gonna watch the Mets?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26m

Pro-tip:  It is finally nice out.  The Mets are cool and all but unless you’re attending the game please don’t stay inside watching a TV.  Maybe you take a radio with you and put up with the wah-wah, or maybe get the MLB App and listen to the...

