New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Link: T-Bones Martin Sold to the Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The MPBot found this article, and I didn’t see it mentioned anywhere else. Martin has gotten some Major League innings with the Mariners. Looks like Sandy is Depth’ing it up. I’m still feeling out the MPBot so who knows whats up, but this is some good...
Tweets
-
If Nimmo took the pitch .. it was a ball. You should know this ump.Minors
-
Seems to happen a lot that Nimmo strikes out looking on a borderline pitch that is just barely off the plate.TV / Radio Personality
-
Urena hits a ? to give us a 1-0 lead in the 2nd! #LetsRumbleMinors
-
RT @drew2saint: Glad to see someone read my first report, when I had him in RF. ? #TryingToGetAGuy https://t.co/W4uYZx2hXyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Call hurts #LGM Strike 3 should be ball 4 Bot 1 Pitcher vs Nimmo 26% call same 1.6in from edgeMisc
-
Solo homer by Jhoan Urena gives the Binghamton Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead in the second inning.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets