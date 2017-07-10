New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Thor unblocks someone, this is news for some reason
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was in a forgiving mood Saturday after he unblocked a fan who had been banned from the athlete’s feed for over a year. Connor Jagemann, 21, told the New York Post that he found out that the pitcher, known as “Thor,” blocked..
Tweets
-
If Nimmo took the pitch .. it was a ball. You should know this ump.Minors
-
Seems to happen a lot that Nimmo strikes out looking on a borderline pitch that is just barely off the plate.TV / Radio Personality
-
Urena hits a ? to give us a 1-0 lead in the 2nd! #LetsRumbleMinors
-
RT @drew2saint: Glad to see someone read my first report, when I had him in RF. ? #TryingToGetAGuy https://t.co/W4uYZx2hXyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Call hurts #LGM Strike 3 should be ball 4 Bot 1 Pitcher vs Nimmo 26% call same 1.6in from edgeMisc
-
Solo homer by Jhoan Urena gives the Binghamton Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead in the second inning.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets