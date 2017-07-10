New York Mets

Rosario hits 2 HRs, leads Syndergaard, Mets over Arizona 4-1 (May 20, 2018)

by: AP Fox Sports 5m

NEW YORK (AP) Amed Rosario hit his first two home runs of the season and pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera connected for a go-ahead drive, leading Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 Sunday for a surprising sweep.

