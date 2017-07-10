New York Mets

Game Recap: Mets Defeat D’Backs 4-1 To Complete The Sweep

The New York Mets (23-19) pulled off their first sweep since mid-April this afternoon and their first at Citi Field since the 2016 season, with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks (24-21).

