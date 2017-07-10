New York Mets

Rosario hits 2 HRs, leads Syndergaard, Mets over Arizona 4-1

by: (AP) USA Today 4m

Amed Rosario hit his first two home runs of the season and pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera connected for a go-ahead drive, leading Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets over the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 for a surprising sweep

