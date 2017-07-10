New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Cabrera's pinch HR helps Mets sweep D-backs

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5m

NEW YORK -- The Mets' desire to give Asdrubal Cabrera ample rest this season hasn't always been easy to accomplish, as the team has relied extensively on its most consistent hitter with others slumping up and down the lineup. Even Sunday, when manager...

Tweets