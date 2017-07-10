New York Mets

Cabrera, Rosario help Mets sweep D-backs, 4-1

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 24s

Asdrubal Cabrera's pinch-hit homer snapped a 1-1 tie and Amed Rosario homered twice to back Noah Syndergaard as the Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

