New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10845586

Noah Syndergaard Delivers Dominant Turn As New York Mets Sweep Arizona Diamondbacks

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 53s

For most of the early going, Noah Syndergaard has been a solid pitcher for the New York Mets. Syndergaard entered today’s matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 3-1 record and 3.14 ERA,…

