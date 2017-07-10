New York Mets

The New York Times
Mets 4, Diamondbacks 1: Rosario and Cabrera Power Mets to a Sweep of Diamondbacks

by: WALLACE MATTHEWS NY Times 3m

The Mets offense was anemic for five innings, but thanks to Amed Rosario’s first multi-homer game, and a two-run shot by Asdrubal Cabrera, they are on a roll.

